When Jack Ferandin struck his tee shot on the Par 5th hole during an intermediate ILH golf tournament at Moanalua Golf Cluv, he thought he might have hit it over the green. Instead, it took a couple bounces and dropped in from 245 yards out.

Kick-in Edition of #TradesAndBlades, Le Jardin 8th grader Jack Ferandin’s 1st career hole-in-one was of the rarest variety. 245 Yds on a Par 5 during an ILH intermediate tournament earlier this season #Condor



Ferandin’s only indication was from the maintenance crew’s reaction who happened to be working near by. That is when the Le Jardin 8th grader sprinted up to the green to find his ball in the hole for one of the rarest hole-in-one’s in the game, a Condor.

Jack said his mom ordered a case to display his 1st hole-in-one of his career.