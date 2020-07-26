What is wind shear and how does it impact hurricanes?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hurricane Douglas quickly approaching the islands, what impacts will wind shear have on it? What is wind shear?
Wind shear is the difference in wind speed or direction over a fairly short distance in the atmosphere. It is typically described as either vertical or horizontal.
Wind shear can make or break a single tropical storm.
Vertical wind shear helps to weaken hurricanes.
Closer to Maui County and Oahu is where we start to see the stronger wind shear.
