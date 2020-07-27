HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though vigilant, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says that he’s hopeful about the outcome of Hurricane Douglas. He talks about the challenges in how the city pulled together in response, despite being in a pandemic.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kolten Wong, Rico Garcia headline Hawaii performers in opening weekend of 2020 MLB season
- WATCH: Honolulu mayor hopeful about Hurricane Douglas, remains cautious in response
- Hurricane warning dropped for Maui County, residents and officials relieved
- Hawaii Emergency Management Agency adjusts response as Hurricane Douglas changes track
- Long lines to enter Hawaii Convention Center for shelter