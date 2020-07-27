WATCH: Honolulu mayor hopeful about Hurricane Douglas, remains cautious in response

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Maui County officials are relieved after the hurricane warning for Maui, Molokai and Lanai was canceled.

“We are very fortunate to not have any reported injuries or major damages, but I continue to ask our community to be cautious when leaving your home," said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. "Workers still need to conduct clean-up operations and repairs, so please be advised of any road closures or advisories.”