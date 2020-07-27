WATCH: Hawaiian Electric has advice on what to do in preparation and during the effects of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shannon Putnam of Hawaiian Electric shares advice on what the public can do to prepare for Hurricane Douglas. She also reveals what HECO is doing in preparation for possible power outages.
