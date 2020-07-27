WATCH: Hawaii Gov. discusses the challenges in responding to Douglas amid pandemic

Tracking Douglas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an interview with Hawaii Governor David Ige, he discusses how the state has been managing the preparations for Hurricane Douglas. He adds that there have been added challenges especially with a global pandemic in place.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories