HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an interview with Hawaii Governor David Ige, he discusses how the state has been managing the preparations for Hurricane Douglas. He adds that there have been added challenges especially with a global pandemic in place.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Emergency Management Agency adjusts response as Hurricane Douglas changes track
- Long lines to enter Hawaii Convention Center for shelter
- WATCH: Hawaii Gov. discusses the challenges in responding to Douglas amid pandemic
- WATCH: A look at what effects Oahu residents are seeing from Hurricane Douglas
- Maui County Mayor Victorino provides latest update on Hurricane Douglas