WATCH: A look at what effects Oahu residents are seeing from Hurricane Douglas

Tracking Douglas
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Oahu are seeing some of the impacts of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday, July 26. Though it hasn’t quite hit the island, some are calling it the calm before the storm.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories