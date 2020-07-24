Waipio Valley to close Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waipio Valley will be closed at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, until further notice, according to Hawaii County.

This is in light of Hurricane Douglas making its arrival in the state this coming weekend.

Special duty officers and Waipio Valley Rangers will be on-site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only (residents, landowners, and farmers).

Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single-vehicle at a time.

For questions and concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 961-8321.

Latest Stories on KHON2