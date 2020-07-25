Waikiki Aquarium to Close on Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium will be closed on Sunday, July 26 due to Hurricane Douglas.
The aquarium staff may close on Saturday depending on how the track is going.
For more information, contact the Waikiki Aquarium at (808) 923-9741 or www.waikikiaquarium.org.
