Waikiki Aquarium to Close on Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas

Tracking Douglas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium will be closed on Sunday, July 26 due to Hurricane Douglas.

The aquarium staff may close on Saturday depending on how the track is going.

For more information, contact the Waikiki Aquarium at (808) 923-9741 or www.waikikiaquarium.org.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories