VIDEO: Eye of Hurricane Douglas

NOAA Environmental Visualization Laboratory
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On July 23, 2020, NOAA’s GOES-West satellite captured this impressive view of the eye of Hurricane Douglas as it spun over the Pacific Ocean. The first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, the storm rapidly intensified on Thursday and had a maximum sustained wind speed of 120 mph at the last report, making it a major Category-3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. “During the period of reliable records, this is the 4th latest date in which the first hurricane of the season has formed [in the region],” said the National Hurricane Center.