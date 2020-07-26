U.S. Coast Guard sets port condition at ZULU for Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard captain of the port set port condition to ZULU for the Big Island on Saturday.

Port condition ZULU means gale force winds are predicted to arrive within 12 hours where ports status is closed to all inbound and outbound traffic.

Maui port condition ZULU at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Oahu port condition ZULU at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Kauai port condition ZULU at 8 a.m., Sunday.

