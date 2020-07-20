Two tropical depressions form east of Hawaiian islands

The National Weather Service is tracking two tropical depressions that have formed in the Eastern Pacific.
Tropical Depression Seven-e is currently located 1565 miles E of Hilo and 1750 miles E of Honolulu. It is expected to become a remnant low on Tuesday.
Less than 1,000 miles behind that is Tropical Depression Eight-e, which is currently located 2325 miles ESE of Hilo and 2520 miles ESE of Honolulu. It is expected to be near tropical storm strength.
