Tropical storm warning in effect for Hawaii, Maui counties as Douglas slightly weakens in approach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center report at 11 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Douglas shifted slightly north as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands near 18 mph. It’s located about 555 miles east of Hilo, and 750 miles east-southeast of Honolulu.

Heavy rainfall may affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands starting late Saturday night through Monday. Three to six inches of rainfall may be possible on the Big Island.

Douglas has downgraded to Category 2 strength. Maximum sustained winds are 110 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Hawaii County, Oahu, and Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

