Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Maui County Sunday morning

Tracking Douglas
Posted: / Updated:

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – A Tropical Storm warning and Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Maui County Sunday morning.

Maui County expected to see rainfall associated with Douglas throughout the entire day.

Nikki Schenfeld has the latest update from the Valley Isle.

Latest stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories