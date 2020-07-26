MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – A Tropical Storm warning and Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Maui County Sunday morning.
Maui County expected to see rainfall associated with Douglas throughout the entire day.
Nikki Schenfeld has the latest update from the Valley Isle.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Island remains under a Tropical Storm Warning Sunday morning, hurricane watch cancelled
- Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Maui County Sunday morning
- Oahu shelters to open Sunday morning in anticipation of Douglas
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August approaches
- Current watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands