Tropical Storm Douglas expected to become hurricane late Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Douglas, previously Eight-e, is expected to become a category 1 hurricane later today as it continues to strengthen. Within 48 hours it will become a category 2 hurricane with weakening forecast. It is expected to enter Hawaii waters as a category 1.

Douglas is currently about 2,035 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Winds extend outward from the center of Douglas up to 80 mph.

Douglas should reach its peak intensity in about 48 hours. After that, it should show some gradual weakening.

The models are about a week out but show the storm should pass over us late Sunday, into Monday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. There are also no hazards affecting land.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

