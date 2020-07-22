The latest on Hurricane Douglas with CPHC forecaster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen as it marches westward, towards Hawaii. We got the latest information on the storm and the impacts we can expect from Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service and Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
