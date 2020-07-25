Streams, stream mouths across Oahu will continue to be cleared to minimize Douglas impacts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Facility Maintenance will continue to clear streams and stream mouths across Oahu to minimize potential storm-related impacts from Hurricane Douglas and forecasted heavy rain.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, DFM crews opened stream mouths at Kapakahi Stream and the Wai‘alae Major Drain.

On Friday, July 24, DFM crews worked on:

Ewa Lined Channel Pokai Bay Drainage Ditches Ulehawa Stream Kaelepulu Stream

In certain instances, stream mouths are cleared of sand and debris, but flooding may be influenced by other factors such as high tides, heavy rainfall exceeding the capacity of drain pipes and ditches, or roads and bridges clogged with flowing mud, debris, and tree limbs.

In addition, the city does not have access to all parts of streams from the ocean to the back of valleys, which in some cases are inaccessible or on private property.

Residents are advised to secure any loose items outside their homes (including garbage cans and outdoor furniture) as these items may be blown into flowing water and ultimately contribute to localized flooding.

