State, counties prepare for Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has issued an emergency disaster declaration ahead of Douglas’ arrival.

Ige, as well as county officials, are urging everyone to prepare now and not wait until it’s too late.

The National Weather Service said watches could be issued as early as Friday.

Preping for a hurricane amid a pandemic led to long lines outside of stores once again on Thursday.

County mayors are asking residents not to ‘panic buy.’

“From what I was told today, the lines outside Costco were out the door and around the corner. I hope they’re buying because they need it and not hoarding. If you don’t need it, don’t go out and buy it.” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell suggested residents fill up water jugs and store them. Also, make sure you pre-wash face coverings and make sure households have enough hand sanitizer, in case water is impacted.

“Now is the time to do this, not Sunday morning,” he said.

Kauai County mayor Derek Kawakami said stores haven’t been too busy yet, but urges residents to get their supplies sooner rather than later.

“People should not wait to the last-minute, as is often the case. If they have time now, they should go now, so they’re not trying to go at the same time and wait in line, because physical distancing is still a standard.” Kauai mayor derek kawakami

Honolulu officials said they are already clearing storm drains and tying down all construction sites.

Emergency management officials said if a home was built after 1995, it should structurally be okay to handle the storm. If not, talk with friends and family about a place to stay.

“If you’re on the shoreline, or an area with coastal inundation, or an area prone to flooding or high winds and you have no safe choice there, then go to a public shelter,” said John Cummings, with Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management.

Those who have to go to a shelter should bring additional masks and hand sanitizer, officials said.

Once you arrive to a shelter, staff will conduct medical wellness checks including taking everyone’s temperature, and asking people if they’ve traveled, are under quarantine, or feeling ill.

“One of the most complicated items we’re working with is that we have a number of individuals that are in isolation and quarantine and so to limit the transmission of COVID, we’re actively working to identify facilities that will be able to house those individuals on top of other individuals who might be seeking shelter as Douglas approaches,” explained Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers.

He said people should be prepared for flash flooding, possible landslides, and strong winds.

“Know the hazards with tropical storms and hurricane conditions, they can change really fast, the better you know those areas where you live, work, and play the more you can take preparedness actions to come out the storm stronger and safe.”

All counties’ emergency operation centers are on standby and ready to be activated.

Counties are expected to announce their full shelter plans on Friday.

