Southwest Airlines issues travel advisory in preparation for Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines announced Friday, there is a travel advisory in place due to potential impacts of Hurricane Douglas.
Flights may be delayed, diverted or cancelled on Sunday and Monday for the following locations:
- Hilo (Hawaii Island), HI – ITO
- Kona (Hawaii Island), HI – KOA
- Kahului (Maui), HI – OGG
- Honolulu (Oahu), HI – HNL
- Lihue (Kauai), HI – LIH
Customers who are planning to travel to those locations on Sunday or Monday may ask to altertheir travel plans.
Customers will be able to rebook their tickets or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs without paying any additional charge.
For more information, click here.
