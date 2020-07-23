Social Scene: Planning For An Emergency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the threat of Hurricane Douglas to our state, Hawaiian Electric is providing assistance to you and your family.

They’ve created an online handbook, with step-by-step guidelines on how to plan for a hurricane or any emergency.

They have a checklist for your 14-day supply of food, water, medicine – and of course face masks and hand sanitizers because of the pandemic.

They also have the do’s and don’ts on power outages because not having electricity is a real possibility during a hurricane and possible flooding.

The emergency preparedness handbook comes in five different languages and there’s also a keiki version.

