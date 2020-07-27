TheBus to resume service Monday, July 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Transportation Services announced it will resume TheBus and TheHandi-Van service by 6 a.m. Monday, July 27. Services were paused at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 as O‘ahu braced for the potential impacts of Hurricane Douglas.
The Handi-Van will also continue to accept reservations again on Monday, July 27.
Depending on road conditions, some services may be affected. The most up-to-date and current TheBus and TheHandi-Van system status can be found at the top of the page at www.thebus.org and on DTS’ Twitter @hnldts.
