TheBus to resume service Monday, July 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Transportation Services announced it will resume TheBus and TheHandi-Van service by 6 a.m. Monday, July 27. Services were paused at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 as O‘ahu braced for the potential impacts of Hurricane Douglas.

The Handi-Van will also continue to accept reservations again on Monday, July 27.

Depending on road conditions, some services may be affected. The most up-to-date and current TheBus and TheHandi-Van system status can be found at the top of the page at www.thebus.org and on DTS’ Twitter @hnldts.

