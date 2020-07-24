Red Cross sees ’70 percent drop’ in volunteers due to COVID-19, says volunteers are needed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most people are being asked to shelter in place when Hurricane Douglas comes, but if they need to go to an emergency shelter, the Red Cross said it needs all the help it can get.

The Red Cross depends on volunteers to staff emergency shelters, but some of the volunteers from prior years are older and may be considered high risk when it comes to COVID-19. Many are choosing to opt-out during this storm because of concerns with catching COVID-19.

“We are experiencing something like a 70 percent drop in the number of volunteers available to really help with the on-site types of volunteering,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the Red Cross in the Pacific Island region.

She said if they don’t get more volunteers, they may not be able to open as many shelters because there may not be enough people to man them.

“A lot of that depends on if we have enough shelters open and if we have enough volunteers to man those shelters,” said Peters-Nguyen.

She said any volunteers are welcomed, especially those with a medical background.

“The need is even greater now because of COVID-19, so we do want to make sure that we have trained medical folks on hand because of that,” said Peters-Nguyen.

Under the pandemic, Peters-Nguyen said new policies and procedures to ensure volunteers and the public’s safety are in place.

Everyone who enters a shelter will undergo COVID-19 screening with questions and a temperature check. Social distancing will also play a major role.

“To try to keep social distancing, our target is to have 60 feet allocated per each individual, [and] a little bit larger more space for family units,” said Peters-Nguyen.

But what if someone who is sick needs to seek shelter? Officials are still figuring that out.

“We have a number of individuals that are in isolation and quarantine, and so to limit the transmission, we’re actively working to identify facilities that will be able to house those individuals on top of other individuals who might be seeking shelter as Douglas approaches,” said Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator Luke Meyers.

One option is turning hotels into an evacuation shelter. However, federal approval would be needed first to make it happen.

“Who pays for the hotel room? That’s an issue, and FEMA has the funds to do so, but it has to be set up ahead of time, and I don’t think we’ll be able to get it in place before Hurricane Douglas reaches our islands,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The Hawaii delegation in Washington D.C. asked the president for federal assistance. In their letter to the president, they mentioned considering using hotels to shelter evacuees and responders.

Officials say they’ll be announcing where emergency shelters will be open on Friday.

To sign up to be a volunteer for the Red Cross this weekend, you can visit RedCross.org/Hawaii or you can also call (808) 739-8122.

