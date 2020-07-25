President Donald J. Trump approves emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii

Tracking Douglas

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — President Donald J. Trump has approved an emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii.

FEMA says federal disaster assistance is available to help the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas.

Money is available for agencies in Hawaii, Kauai, Maui, and on Oahu.

Dolph A. Diemont is the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

Diemont said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories