President Donald J. Trump approves emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — President Donald J. Trump has approved an emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii.

FEMA says federal disaster assistance is available to help the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas.

Money is available for agencies in Hawaii, Kauai, Maui, and on Oahu.

Dolph A. Diemont is the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

Diemont said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

