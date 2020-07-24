Preparing pets for Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to hurricane preparedness, don’t forget about your four-legged family members. What should pet owners keep in mind? Jessica Tronoski with the Hawaiian Humane Society joined Wake Up 2day with pet safety tips.
