PREPARING FOR DOUGLAS: FEMA offers preparedness tips, discusses hurricane response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Veronica Verde, External Affairs Officer for FEMA, offers hurricane preparedness tips for Hawaii residents as Douglas continues to move towards the state. Verde also discusses FEMA’s emergency response plan in partnership with HI-EMA.
