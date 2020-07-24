PREPARING FOR DOUGLAS: FEMA offers preparedness tips, discusses hurricane response

Tracking Douglas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Veronica Verde, External Affairs Officer for FEMA, offers hurricane preparedness tips for Hawaii residents as Douglas continues to move towards the state. Verde also discusses FEMA’s emergency response plan in partnership with HI-EMA.

Latest stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories