HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ports are closed to all incoming, outgoing traffic for Honolulu and Kauai Counties ahead of Hurricane Douglas, according to The Coast Guard Captain.

The Coast Guard reminds mariners that our facilities and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port condition ZULU remains in effect, port facilities will be restricted until the storm has passed and crews complete damage assessment surveys.

At 0800 a.m., Hurricane Douglas was 90 miles east of Kahului, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph moving west-northwest at 18 mph. Douglas is currently a category 1 hurricane.

The public is reminded of these important safety messages:

When hurricane or tropical-storm-force winds are present, stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This may delay help. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger until after the storm has passed.

Latest on KHON2