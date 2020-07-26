Oahu shelters to open Sunday morning in anticipation of Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Shelter operations will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 26 on Oahu. Individuals will be required to wear masks at all times during their stay at the respective shelter locations. Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions.

Officials ask the public to consider evacuating to friends or family first, and as a last resort, a hurricane evacuation shelter. There will be a medical screening, which includes a temperature and wellness check, upon check-in. Social distancing requirements will be in place.

Household pets entering shelters must be securely leashed, or in a pet carrier/cage for safety. Owners must provide water and food for their pets, and will be expected to assist in the care of their animals.

Although all shelters will accept pets, seven shelters on this list will be staffed by volunteers with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

While evacuation shelters offer some protection from high winds and flying debris, they are intended to be a last resort option for residents to use at their own risk.

Officials say that the identified evacuation shelters have not been designed or hardened for winds greater than a tropical storm, which is 39 mph.

These shelters are, however, a safer option than remaining in areas prone to flooding or storm surge inundation, on exposed ridge lines, or in older homes with wood frames or single-wall construction.

Officials add that evacuees should not expect personal care or caregivers to be available at evacuation shelters. Only general assistance and accommodations will be provided. Officials say that evacuees must bring your own food, water, bedding, non-medical grade face coverings, sanitizing supplies, and other emergency supplies with you.

Here’s a list of all Oahu evacuation shelters for Hurricane Douglas:

