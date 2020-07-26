Oahu, Maui to suspend bus service on Sunday in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas

Two buses with triple-digit route numbers, serve newly numbered “circulator” routes on Windward Oahu.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Both the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County will be suspending bus services on Sunday, July 26.

This is in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van will be cutting off service at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, according to the city. Conditions permitting, bus service will resume at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27.

Officials say that they encourage Oahu residents to stay home and to limit their travel to essential trips only. The city says that it will continue to monitor the conditions brought on by Douglas.

Maui bus routes will also be suspended on Sunday. This includes the Maui Bus Fixed Route, Paratransit, Commuter and Human Services Transportation services.

