Oahu and Kauai UH campuses remain closed on July 27

The University of Hawaii campuses and facilities on Oahu and Kauai will remain closed Monday, July 27, due to Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – University of Hawaii campuses on Oahu and Kauai will remain closed on July 27 due to Hurricane Douglas.

Only essential employees that maintain critical operations should report to their campus, as directed by their supervisor.

UH campuses on Maui and Hawaii Island are scheduled to open as usual.

The closed campuses and centers are:

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Hawaii – West Oahu

Kapiolani Community College

Windward Community College

Leeward Community College

Honolulu Community College

Kauai Community College

Waianae Moku Education center.

UH will announce when campuses and facilities will reopen, which could be as early as Tuesday, July 28.

Members of the UH community are urged to sign up with the UH Alert system to receive text message alerts.

