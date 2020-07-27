Oahu and Kauai Public Libraries will remain closed on July 27

All Hawaii State Public Library System libraries and support offices on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Monday, July 27.

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – Due to the approach of Hurricane Douglas, all of the Hawaii State Public Libraries on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Monday, July 27.

Support offices will remain closed as well.

All scheduled pick ups will be put on hold until libraries reopen, and patrons may make new reservations here.

Fines for books and materials due July 26-27 will also be waived.

For more information, visit the Hawaii State Public Library System website.

