NWS warns to prepare for strong winds and flooding with Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service said there are three more days until storm Douglas arrives in the islands.

John Bravender, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist, said people need to prepare before then and not wait the very last minute.

“Disaster fatigue is always a concern. We have seen that in past years,” said Bravender.

He recommends residents have their hurricane kits ready, get gas and make sure their houses are ready to withstand the storm.

“These are the things we want to do ahead of time so that once a hurricane like Douglas approaches you’re not scrambling,” said Bravender.

During these three days, he recommends checking maps to know what kind of zone you may live in and the hazards that come with it.

“Important things to consider… Are you in a flood plane? Are you susceptible to fresh water flow or are you in a coastal inundation plane?,” said Bravender. “The heaviest rain will fall inland in higher amounts and that can eventually cause landslides, debris slides that can be damaging as well.”

Bravender said the storm is moving fast. It is expected to enter the state at 70 mph, and it may move faster as it nears the state. With a high moving storm, he said you can expect really strong winds.

Before the weekend, he recommends checking your house for weaknesses and ensuring that your house and the items outside of it are tied down and secured.

“How strong is your house? If it’s a single wall construction that doesn’t have hurricane clips or tie downs, you may want to consider staying with a friend with a more robust house,” said Bravender.

Because of the strengthening winds, the National Weather Service is urging people to stay clear from the coast.

“A fast moving system could bring more damage, could bring more surf or surge with it, as waves are building up over the ocean,” said Bravender.

Intense flooding may also occur, especially if you are in a flood plain, or an area near to a stream or river.

“Even something that’s occurring for only six hours can have extreme amounts of rainfall,” said Bravender.

The City and County of Honolulu said it is expecting flooding, and has plans in place.

Director Sasamura with the City Department of Facility Maintenance said contractors are installing storm drain inlet protection devices on city streets to minimize ponding and flooding in nearby areas. The director also said districts are checking streams and drainage channels for obstructions.

The city said it is also working to respond to calls from residents concerned about storm preparation in their area.

