NWS discusses latest update on Douglas as it approaches the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hurricane Watch for Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Oahu, Maui County and Kauai County.

Robert Ballard from the National Weather Service joined us with the latest update on Douglas.

