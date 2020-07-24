HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 asked Eric Lau with the National Weather Service about whether Hurricane Hunters will assist in forecasting the hurricane, and whether wind shear–Hawaii’s natural protection against hurricanes– will be around.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- National Weather Service talks wind shear and Hurricane Hunters
- Hurricane Douglas strengthens to category 4 as it approaches Central Pacific
- Douglas continues moving fairly quickly toward the west-northwest, approaching Hawaiian Islands
- Cat. 3 Hurricane Douglas approaches, we talk to CPHC
- Douglas strengthens over night, moving quickly as a category-3 hurricane