National Weather Service talks wind shear and Hurricane Hunters

Tracking Douglas
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 asked Eric Lau with the National Weather Service about whether Hurricane Hunters will assist in forecasting the hurricane, and whether wind shear–Hawaii’s natural protection against hurricanes– will be around.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories