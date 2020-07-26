Molokai resident discusses Hurricane Douglas’ impact on the island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Maui County remains under a Hurricane Warning Sunday afternoon. That includes the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
A Molokai resident describes the current scene on the island as Hurricane Douglas closes in on the state.
