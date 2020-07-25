Mayor says Honolulu is dealing with a ‘double whammy’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time ever Hawaii is bracing for a hurricane during a world wide pandemic. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urging residents to prepare and devise a plan.

“We’re asking everyone to take this as serious as possible,” Caldwell said.

“A double whammy — COVID-19 highest cases ever and a hurricane that’s heading straight for us. And it looks like it’s going to pass over every single island.” mayor kirk caldwell

The city’s emergency operations center (EOC) is active to maintain communication and provide the most up to date information to the public.

Caldwell urges residents to stock up and shelter at home or with family. He said emergency shelters should be the last resort.

“We are going to be opening up potentially up to 25 storm shelters, which we’re going to be announcing in the next day.”

Space will be limited due to social distancing guidelines. Everyone will have their temperature taken and be checked for symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter the shelters and are required to bring their own supplies.

“Everybody needs to bring with them, in terms of emergency supply kits and hurricane kits, they need to bring in addition of two weeks of recommended food and water, the PPE as well. So the masks and hand sanitizer,” said Red Cross Regional CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen.

Caldwell said other accommodations are in the works for anyone with COVID-19.

“We are depending on the Department of Health and HI-EMA to find options to those who are subject to quarantine cause they are COVID-19 positive or just subject to quarantine cause they traveled here in the last 14 days,” explained Caldwell.

The Honolulu Fire Department is asking residents to avoid using candles or open flames in the event of a power outage–they said it’s safer to use battery operated lights.

The Honolulu Police Department is asking people to stay home, avoid driving if possible and to call 911 for emergencies only.

Honolulu closures:

-All city and state parks will be closed Sunday, July 26.

-Botanical Gardens, city pools, Kokohead Shooting Complex and open markets are closed Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27.

-City camping permits are canceled Friday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 29.

-Iolani Palace is closed Saturday, reopening on Friday, July 31. -Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will be closed Sunday, July 26.

-The Kalakaua Open Street event is canceled Sunday, July 26.

-All YMCA of Honolulu branches are closed Sunday, July 26. -The City’s Summer Fun program is closed Monday, July 27. -Honolulu Zoo and City golf courses are closed Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27

To contact the Department of Emergency Management for information call 768-CITY.

For more information about Hurricane Douglas log on to Honolulu.gov

Latest Stories on KHON2