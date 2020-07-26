Maui residents are boarding up their homes in preparation for Douglas

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Storm preparations are continuing on the Valley Isle. More residents are boarding up and preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Douglas.

Although Douglas doesn’t appear to make a direct hit, it’s dangerously close to Maui County and that prompted a sense of urgency to get things around the house taken care of.

One Makawao woman called a tree trimming company to take care of a large tree on her property.

“This is an African Tulip,” Aloha Tree owner Chris Berquist said, gesturing to the tree in question. “probably between 20 and 30-years-old, about 40 feet high, very soft, very freaky wood and this one is really choked out in vines and leaning over two properties.”

He recommends not parking under large trees as Douglas passes by.

“If you can move them out into the open spaces, don’t leave your dogs out during the big wind storms. Don’t walk around in your yard during the big wind storms. Limbs can come down and people get hit with them, so be careful.”

Down the road, a family boarded up for the first time ever. In Haiku, these men boarded up their grandmother’s house.

“This is really just the second time. All the other hurricanes she said, she didn’t really care,” said Maui resident Joshua Fernandez. “It’s kinda scary because this is the first time we might actually get hit by a hurricane.”

