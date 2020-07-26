Maui County urges the public to conserve water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials are urging the public to conserve water.

This is to minimize sewage from entering facilities and prevent potential sewer spills from Hurricane Douglas.

The Department of Environmental Management says that heavy rain events increase the flow that facilities typically get. It can cause sewage spills if power is lost or if there are other disruptions that impact the county’s sewer infrastructure.

The public should also store drinking water in case water service is shut off due to the hurricane.

Residents should store at least one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days, and some water on hand for pets.

Latest Stories on KHON2