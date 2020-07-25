Maui County mayor issues emergency proclamation ahead of Hurricane Douglas

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino issued an emergency proclamation Friday as Hurricane Douglas approaches the state.

The proclamation gives the County of Maui the ability to take necessary, quick action to respond to emergency situations.

On Friday afternoon, forecasters predict tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 mph, with a 59 percent probability for Hana, 58 percent for Kahului, 53 percent for Lanai City and 60 percent for Kaunakakai.

“We need to take the strength of this storm very seriously and prepare for strong winds, flash flooding and high surf,” Mayor Victorino said.

The county urges the public to prepare for the effects of Douglas.

For a full list of closures in the state, click here.

The County is working with the American Red Cross to provide emergency shelters for people in Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

