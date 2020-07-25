Live Blog: What you need 2 know, latest updates on hurricane situation

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

4:45 p.m. A Hurricane Watch and flash flood watch has been issued for the City and County of Honolulu. Hurricane conditions are expected in the area within 36-48 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a "Hurricane Watch" for the island of Oahu, which means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area…in this case within 36-48 hours. Please monitor official sources for information. https://t.co/c8pFaMwZ4W — City of Honolulu (@HonoluluGov) July 25, 2020

4:07 p.m. Honolulu Environmental Services moved trash collection for Monday to Tuesday.

2:58 p.m. The Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay off the roads, if possible.

Make sure you are prepared.



Stock up on essential goods. Stay off the roadways if possible. Make sure nothing on your property can get blown away.



Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/Iu9KWmOZwu — Transportation HNL (@hnldts) July 25, 2020

1:43 p.m. – Hawaii County will close all east-facing shores of Hawaii Island starting at 7 p.m. Friday evening until further notice.

In anticipation of Hurricane Douglas making its arrival in Hawai‘i this weekend, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces that all County beach parks on east-facing shores will be closed effective Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/QBpIyRYOxS — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) July 25, 2020

1:30 p.m. – Governor David Ige urges residents to be prepared with 2 weeks of food, supplies and medicines.

