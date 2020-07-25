Live Blog: What you need 2 know, latest updates on hurricane situation

HONOLULU (KHON2) —
4:45 p.m. A Hurricane Watch and flash flood watch has been issued for the City and County of Honolulu. Hurricane conditions are expected in the area within 36-48 hours.
4:07 p.m. Honolulu Environmental Services moved trash collection for Monday to Tuesday.
2:58 p.m. The Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay off the roads, if possible.
1:43 p.m. – Hawaii County will close all east-facing shores of Hawaii Island starting at 7 p.m. Friday evening until further notice.
1:30 p.m. – Governor David Ige urges residents to be prepared with 2 weeks of food, supplies and medicines.
