List: What’s closed, canceled ahead of Hurricane Douglas in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As a precaution, multiple closures were announced in light of the arrival of Hurricane Douglas.

Here’s a list of what’s expected to be closed and canceled this weekend:

Oahu

Iolani Palace will be closed for tours on Saturday, July 25, and will reopen on Friday, July 31. Guests with confirmed reservations will receive full refunds or the option to reschedule their tour to a later date. For more information, contact Iolani Palace reservations office at (808) 522-0832.

Kalakaua Open Street event in Waikiki on Sunday, July 26 is canceled.

Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will be closed on Sunday, July 26.

Hawaii Island

East-facing beach parks on Hawaii Island, starting at 7 p.m. July 24. This will include Whittington Beach Park in Kau to Keokea Beach Park in Kapaau. For more information, call Hawaii County Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

County camping permits are canceled for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.

Weekend road work for Hawaii Island and Maui, and Sunday road work on Oahu is canceled.

