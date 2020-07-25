List: Emergency shelters expected to open in the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Douglas approaches the Hawaiian Islands, counties are looking for ways to keep its residents safe. As of Friday afternoon, July 24, two counties are expected to open emergency shelters.

Hawaii County

According to the Hawaii County Civil Defense, all emergency shelters will allow a maximum of 50 individuals. The locations listed below will open Saturday, July 25, at 12 p.m.

Hilo High School

Waiakea High School

Waimea Elementary School in South Kohala

Pahoa High School

Honokaa High School/Intermediate School

If the shelters listed above reach capacity, the locations listed below will open in Hawaii County.

Konawaena High School

Kealakehe High School

Kau High School

Kauai County

According to the county, these locations will open Sunday afternoon, July 26, if the conditions warrant.

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center

Kilauea Neighborhood Center

Kauai Community College

Additional shelters will open in the county, if capacity is exceeded. No word on the capacity or those shelters yet.

