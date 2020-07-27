KIUC provides update on overnight outages as Hurricane Douglas passes Kauai

KIUC’s outage map recorded numerous outages attributed to the weather impacts of Hurricane Douglas

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reports that the passing of Hurricane Douglas brought minimal power outages.

There was only a small percentage of residents experiencing power disruptions Sunday evening.

One outage affected about 1,100 members in ʿEleʿele and Kalaheo. Another outage affected over 800 residents along Rice Street in Lihuʿe. That outage occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m Monday morning.

KIUC troubleshooters were able to restore power within two hours for each of these outages.

Smaller outages which have been addressed affected smaller numbers of residents in Kapahi, Anahola and Wainiha.

Kauai residents are advised to call 911 and stay clear of any downed power lines as a result of the storm.

