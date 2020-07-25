Kauai expected to be added Hurricane Watch as Douglas approaches the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai is expected to join Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii Island that are currently under a Hurricane Watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible 36 to 48 hours from now.

Hurricane Douglas, currently located around 665 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii is tracking toward the west-northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The latest forecast shows Douglas passing dangerously close to the islands as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

That forecast track has the center of Douglas passing just north of Maui and very close to Oahu. Remember, impacts are realized well away from the center of the storm.

Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all Hawaiian islands and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Big Island, Maui County and Oahu. A Hurricane Watch for Kauai may need to be added on Saturday.

If this forecast holds true or even shifts further south, impacts will include: strong winds capable of damaging infrastructure, downing trees and causing power outages, heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, and warning-level surf for coastal areas exposed to Douglas moving through.

A combination of the winds, large seas, and higher than predicted water levels could translate to coastal flooding issues in the vulnerable low-lying areas due to surge and wave runup.