Kauai County mayor signs emergency proclamation in light of Hurricane Douglas

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai County mayor signed an emergency proclamation for the County of Kauai in preparation for the possible effects of Hurricane Douglas.

The proclamation allows officials to take action and provide relief for disaster-related situations for the wellbeing of the people of Kauai.

County officials are urging residents and visitors to prepare for the hurricane.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Douglas, and although we are not yet in a Watch or Warning, we are reminding everyone to remain vigilant and to start preparing now,” said Mayor Kawakami.

According to the National Weather Service, the county could experience the effects of the hurricane starting as early as Sunday afternoon, July 26.

The forecast uncertainty remains high.

Latest Stories on KHON2