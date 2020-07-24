Kauai County mayor extends emergency proclamation ahead of Hurricane Douglas

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – On July 23, Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami signed a second supplementary emergency proclamation that extends disaster relief for 60 days.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to provide relief for disaster damages, losses, and suffering, and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Kauai residents and visitors.

The original emergency proclamation was signed on April 1 after Kauai experienced a torrential downpour during the night of March 27-28. Damages resulting from the flash flood displaced 25 residents, according to Kauai police.

Mayor Kawakami signed the first supplementary emergency proclamation on May 26, which extended disaster relief until July 25.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to impact the Hawaiian Islands on July 26.

The second supplementary emergency proclamation will go into effect immediately, and remain in place until October 21.

