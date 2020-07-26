Kauai County mayor amends COVID-19 emergency rules in light of Douglas

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Governor David Ige has given Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami the authority to amend emergency rules relating to gatherings and masks.

Face masks are required of all people in the county. This applies to those over the age of five–both outdoors and indoors whenever they are with anyone not in their immediate household.

There are exceptions to this rule, such as while eating or drinking, entering a financial institution, interacting with someone who may rely on lip reading for communication, or when exercising outdoors if physical distancing of at least six feet can be maintained.

A person who is unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition or disability must have a medical exemption provided by a medical doctor, advanced practice registered nurse, or doctor of osteopathy.

Medical exemptions should not specify the medical condition that precludes the wearing of face coverings, according to county officials.

Another amended rule restricts indoor gatherings after recent clusters spiked. These were tied to social events.

Gatherings in the county are now limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings remain at a maximum limit of 100 people. Social distancing and other CDC guidelines remain in place.

This amended rule does not apply to businesses, operations or activities, according the county.

Mayor Kawakami has also announced a new emergency rule.

The county says that some transient visitors are saying that they are new residents to avoid quarantining at a hotel.

“Irresponsible transient vacation rental operators are creating six-month leases, with separate agreements to break the leases early to accommodate transient visitors. Officials have noticed that multiple ‘new residents’ are producing long-term leases at the same address. Emergency Rule 14 addresses this loophole by stating that no transient vacation rental or homestay, as defined by the Kauai County Code, may be designated as a quarantine location for a new resident more than once in any six month period,” said the county.

The property owner, property manager, landlord, tenant, and guest will each be responsible for ensuring compliance with this rule.

Any person violating any rule of the governor or mayor, if convicted, could face a fine of up to $5,000 or serve up to a year in jail.

