Kalakaua Open Street canceled in light of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalakaua Open Street event on Sunday, July 26, will be canceled due to the arrival of Hurricane Douglas.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services made the announcement in hopes to keep residents safe.

The event closed a portion of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki to all vehicles. The open street allowed people to keep mobile.

It launched on June 14 and happened every Sunday. Because of its popularity, it was extended to the end of July. July 26 would have been the last event of the month. But in light of Hurricane Douglas, the event on Sunday will no longer take place.

The city has not yet announced whether the event will be extended into August.

