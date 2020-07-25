Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam prepares ahead of Douglas, may close Ford Island Bridge if wind speed picks up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is preparing for Hurricane Douglas.

JBPHH officials urge military and DoD personnel and their families to complete their disaster kits and emergency preparations. The base will continue to operate its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the hurricane and ensure the safety and security of base personnel.

The base is expected to close Ford Island Bridge when wind speeds reach the following:

35 knots/40 mph, closed to large high profile vehicles (large tour busses/tractor trailers);

45 knots/51 mph, closed to all other trucks (smaller vehicles/motorcycles proceed with caution);

50 knots/57 mph, closed to all vehicles.

All white boat operations, including the tour boats to the USS Arizona Memorial, have been suspended.

No additional gate closures are expected, however other gates may begin to close at Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 2 as conditions warrant.

The Nimitz gate and O’Malley gates will remain open 24 hours, with a modified schedule as necessary. Drivers are advised to anticipate possible road or gate closures and limit their travel.

For residents living on base, be prepared to safely shelter in place; no evacuations are currently planned for JBPHH housing areas at this time.

To report immediate hazards to property, roads or utilities, call the NAVFAC Hawaii emergency desk at (808) 449-3100/3101.

