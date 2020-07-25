Hurricane watch issued for Oahu, track shifts northward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hurricane watch has been issued for the island of Oahu, according to the latest Central Pacific Hurricane Center report at 5 p.m.

Douglas is 665 miles east of Hilo, and 865 miles east-southeast of Honolulu. It maintains a Category 3 strength, but is expected to weaken and decrease in speed as it approaches the state.

The track has shifted west-northwest near 30 mph. It’s expected to continue through Saturday, July 25. It is forecast to be near the main Hawaiian Islands on Saturday night through Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

