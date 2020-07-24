Hurricane watch issued for Big Island and Maui County as Douglas approaches the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hurricane watch has now been issued for the Big Island and Maui County, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

Douglas is currently a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph.

The official intensity forecast calls for steady weakening during the next couple days as Douglas nears the Hawaiian Islands.

The system is expected to be a category 1 hurricane or tropical storm approaching the eastern end of the state late Saturday night or Sunday.

Strong winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

