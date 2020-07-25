Hurricane watch remains in effect for Hawaii, Maui Counties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hurricane watch continues to be in effect for Hawaii and Maui Counties. Hurricane conditions are possible within 36 to 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Douglas remains a Category 3 hurricane. It will continue to weaken through the weekend.

However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands.

Justin Cruz has more with the 4 p.m. weather report.

